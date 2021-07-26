Congress claims BJP working to increase Lok Sabha strength to 1000; fears diminishing representation of southern states

Notably, there should be an MP for every 10 lakh voters.

Congress party today claimed that there is a proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 1000 from the current 542 seats in the next three years. Congress MP Manish Tewari claimed that he received this information from some MPs from the BJP and that if this has to be done, there should be a public consultation. Notably, the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Central Vista project, will have a sitting capacity of 1000 MPs.

“I am reliably informed by Parliamentary colleagues in BJP that there is a proposal to increase the strength of Lok Sabha to 1000 or more before 2024. New Parliament Chamber being constructed as a 1000 seater. Before this is done there should be a serious public consultation,” said Tewari.

He said that job of MPs is to make laws for the country and the role was emasculated by the 10th schedule of the Indian Constitution. “To take care of development imperatives we have 73rd 74th Constitutional Amendment topped by legislative assemblies. If the proposal is to increase LS to 1000 is true, it has implications,” said Tewari.

He said that increase in the number of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats can be done on 2021 Census figures and provisions can be made for women reservations.

“Do not yet know correct or otherwise proposal/idea includes 1/3rd Reservation for women. Good move but why 1/3rd out of 1000 or more why not 543 that Hon’ble CP Smt Sonia Gandhi has been fighting for over two decades. Women are 50 per cent but Parliament of 1000 has its own implications,” he said.

Tewari also shared data prepared by Praveen Chakravarty, Chairperson – Data Analytics Department of Congress, and claimed that Tamil Nadu would be the biggest loser in terms of representation.

“My colleague Praveen Chakravarty had done some modelling a while back on what Lok Sabha would look like as per current electors averaged on 7.6 electors per constituency as he had picked up something similar from his sources. 1200 Seats Tamil Nadu would be the biggest loser,” he said.

A similar concern by shared by Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram who claimed that a population-based approach would lead to underrepresentation of the southern states in Parliament. “Public debate is needed. A large country like ours needs more directly elected representatives. But if the increase is based on population it will further diminish the representation of the southern states, that will not be acceptable,” said Chidambaram.

Notably, there should be an MP for every 10 lakh voters. According to this rule, there were around 88 crore voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and there should have been 888 MPs, instead of 542. If the 2021 Census is taken into account, the number may go up to 1000.