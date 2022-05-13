Congress Chintan Shivir LIVE: Three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur begins today, leadership issue unlikely to be discussed

Congress Chintan Shivir in Jaipur Live Updates: Facing the daunting task of revamping the party after a series of poll reverses, over 400 Congress leaders will go into a huddle at its ‘Chintan Shivir’ starting in Udaipur on Friday focusing on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.

The Congress has chosen six subjects and constituted groups to examine and submit their primary reports on actionables for the same, he said. These groups are political, social justice and empowerment, economy, Congress organisation, Kisan and Khet Mazdoor and Youth. These groups will present their first impressions for a conclusive discussion during the ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session).