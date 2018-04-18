Congress chief Rahul Gandhi assures Amethi will be as developed as Singapore, California in 15 years

​​ ​
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday assured the people of Amethi that in 15 years the constituency will be as developed as Singapore and California.

Amethi | Published: April 18, 2018
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a school here in his parliamentary constituency, the Congress chief also accused the Centre and state government for halting the progress of the state by taking away the big projects.

“After 10-15 years, when people would mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath,” Rahul said.

He further said Amethi will become world famous education hub soon and nobody can stop this from happening.

The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit to the family’s pocket borough constituency of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. His mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Member of Parliament from Raebareli. (ANI)

