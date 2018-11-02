Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleges Dassault Aviation paid Rs 284 crore as kickbacks to Anil Ambani’s firm

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 1:18 PM

Dassault Aviation CEO Éric Trappier has said the reason Ambani's firm was given the offset contract and not state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was that it had land for the project.

Rahul Gandhi, Dassault Aviation, Anil Ambani, Reliance Defence, Reliance, Rafale deal, Rafale deal row, india newsCongress chief Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday alleged that Dassault Aviation paid Rs 284 crore to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the “first installment of kickbacks” and claimed Prime Minster Narendra Modi was having “sleepless nights” fearing action if a probe was conducted into the Rafale deal. He also alleged that CBI chief Alok Verma was removed as he wanted to investigate the deal. There was no immediate reaction from the government and Ambani on the fresh charges made by Gandhi. However, they have previously rejected all allegations made over the Rafale deal.

Dassault Aviation CEO Éric Trappier has said the reason Ambani’s firm was given the offset contract and not state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was that it had land for the project, he said, alleging the land was purchased by Ambani’s company with the money that Dassault gave. “Dassault gave Rs 284 crore to a loss-making company with a valuation of Rs 8.3 lakh. This is the first installment of kickbacks that has been given to Anil Ambani,” he said. “Rafale is an open and shut case and there is only one man who has done corruption,” he said.

