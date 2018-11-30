Congress’ central leadership asked me to go: Navjot Sidhu defends visit to Pakistan

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said he received the central leadership of the party’s nod before visiting Pakistan to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor. The Congress minister in Punjab cabinet also hit back at those who criticised his move to attend Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. “…at least 20 Congress leaders asked me to go, central leadership asked me to go. When I first went to Pakistan and talked about them promising Kartarpur Corridor, the critics mocked and made fun of me, now the same people are licking their own spit and taking U-turns.”

Speaking of reports that Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh asked him not to go to Pakistan, Sidhu said that the latter is like my father. “I told him that I had already promised them (Pakistan) that I will go,” he told ANI.

Sidhu has been on the news over his growing bonhomie with Pakistan PM Imran Khan, whom he termed ‘Yaar Dildaar’ while he was in Pakistan a few days ago. Yesterday Sidhu played down his appearance in a photograph with a ‘pro-Khalistan’ leader in Pakistan even as the opposition Akali Dal asked if India remained his priority.

He came under sharp criticism from Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal after a picture from the groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor showed him with “separatist” Gopal Singh Chawla. Chawla is the general secretary of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC). He is known to speak for “Khalistan” and had shared the purported picture with Sidhu on his Facebook page.