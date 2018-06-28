Congress censoring Vande Mataram to suit its appeasement policy led to India’s partition: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah has accused the Congress party of censoring the national song Vande Mataram authored by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay to suit its policy of appeasement. Speaking at an event on Wednesday in Kolkata, Shah said that though the Congress accepted Vande Mataram as the national song, the party never respected it and that the leaders of the grand old party always neglected the ideals of Bankim Chandra.

“The Congress never respected the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and had neglected the ideals of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,” he said while addressing the first Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay Memorial Lecture, organised by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation here on Wednesday.

He said that the Congress party accepted only two stanzas of the song as it suited its appeasement politics and this led to the partition of India. “It had also censored the national song to two stanzas instead of accepting the whole song to suit its appeasement politics. This led to the Partition.”

The BJP leader said that Congress’ style of appeasement politics divided the country. He said that Vande Mataram is not linked to any religion but the Congress leaders brought religion into it. “There is no attempt to show anyone in bad light. But Congress politicised it by linking it to religion.”

Vande Mataram is a Bengali poem authored by Bankim Chandra in 1870 and composed as a song by Rabindranath Tagore. The first two stanzas of the song were adopted as the national song by the Congress Working Committee in October 1937.