Congress celebrating corruption: BJP after SC’s bail to Chidambaram

New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2019 1:22:37 PM

Stating that P Chidambaram has joined the "Out On Bail Club", the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress' reaction following the Supreme Court's bail to the former minister in a money laundering case was a "classic case" of the party celebrating corruption

chidambaram bail, chidambaram bail today, bail to chidambaram, bail to p chidambaram, chidambaram inx media caseCongress workers celebrate in Chennai after party leader P Chidambaram got bail in INX Media money laundering case. (ANI)

Stating that P Chidambaram has joined the “Out On Bail Club”, the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress’ reaction following the Supreme Court’s bail to the former minister in a money laundering case was a “classic case” of the party celebrating corruption. Taking a dig at the opposition party, the BJP went on to name leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“Classic case of @INCIndia ‘Celebrating Corruption’!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:1)Sonia Gandhi 2)Rahul Gandhi 3)Robert Vadra 4)Motilal Vohra 5)Bhupinder Hooda 6)Sashi Tharoor Etc Etc,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter.

ALSO READ | INX Media case: SC grants bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram

Chidambaram, 74, was granted bail by a three-judge apex court bench after 105 days days in custody. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX-Media corruption case. On October 16, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the money-laundering case.

