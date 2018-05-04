Congress cannot defeat BJP in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, says Amit Shah

Shah said that the Congress had reached such a point that even if its President Rahul Gandhi were to use binoculars, he would not be able to locate his party. (PTI)

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday declared that the Congress will not be able to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The contest in Madhya Pradesh is between corporate supporters and farmers, and so the Congress will not be able to defeat the BJP, Shah told a meeting of activists and party leaders. Without naming the newly-appointed state Congress President Kamal Nath, Shah said: “If the Congress is having a face of a corporate supporter, BJP has farmers on its side. The fight is between the two.”

Shah said that the Congress had reached such a point that even if its President Rahul Gandhi were to use binoculars, he would not be able to locate his party. “From 2014, when the BJP came to power in the Centre, the Congress has been losing all the elections. The same will happen in Karnataka.”