Congress cannot be wished away, their numbers higher than regional parties in Parliament: Tejashwi Yadav

Often at the receiving end from the BJP as well as Opposition parties, the Congress has found some much-needed support in Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav. With the change of ruling alliance in Bihar giving the Opposition the desired impetus to set the ball rolling on a united fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tejashwi stressed that the importance of Congress cannot simply be wished away and that its importance within the Opposition bloc needs to be viewed practically.

Asserting that the Congress is still the “largest” party within the Opposition bloc, Tejashwi said that numbers, not statements, would be the deciding factor in elections. “We cannot wish away the fact that their numbers are higher than us in Parliament. Eventually, numbers will be the deciding factor, not statements. Others (parties) are mostly limited to their own states. So people will have to think practically and understand the situation,” Tejashwi said.

Post-2014, Congress has come in for repeated attacks from the Opposition, particularly regional parties. Efforts to stitch together a united opposition on the national level have failed repeatedly since 2014 with state leaders refusing to arrive at a consensus on the question of leadership.



Telangana Rashtra Samiti president K Chandrasekhar Rao was recently in Bihar where he met CM Nitish Kumar. KCR, who has kept his national ambitions no secret, was repeatedly asked who the PM face of a united Opposition would be. He remained evasive.

Like KCR, his former Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu has also tried to stitch together a cohesive third front minus the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections. He could not succeed either.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, also known to harbour national ambitions, has been equally critical of the BJP and the Congress in her state. While she has not been at the forefront of calling for unity within the Opposition bloc, she is yet to signal an accommodative stance on the Congress.

Tejashwi, however, moots a different line of thinking and suggests that the change of government in Bihar has set the Opposition in motion and left the BJP jittery. Defeating the BJP should be the sole “personal ambition” for Opposition leaders, he says, adding that Bihar has provided a template that should be replicated elsewhere.

“A dialogue has finally begun on the next Lok Sabha polls, which was not the case before the developments in Bihar,” he says, adding that Nitish Kumar’s decision to end the JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP and align with the RJD and Congress will have consequences in the general elections.

“It will definitely make a difference. Their (BJP) strength has already come down after the JD(U)’s departure. Arithmetically, the combined vote share of Congress, RJD, JD(U), Left parties is beyond 50 per cent. The BJP is not going to repeat its performance of winning 39 of 40 seats in Bihar. The Congress had won zero seats in Rajasthan, that is not going to happen again. If we join hands and fight with a strategy, then the BJP will definitely stop short of the halfway mark,” Yadav said.