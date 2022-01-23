Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

Congress Candidate List 2022 Uttarakhand: The Congress has released its list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat while Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Pritam Singh has been fielded from the Chakrata (ST) constituency. Of the 53 candidates whose name has been released so far, the names of former chief minister Harish Rawat and Harak Singh Rawat, who joined the party recently, do not find a mention. Yashpal Arya, a former BJP minister who had recently joined the Congress, has been fielded from his Bajpur (SC) constituency.
Sumit Hridayesh, the son of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh who died in June last year, has been fielded from Haldwani assembly seat. A direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress is expected in Uttarakhand. The Congress is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP.
Uttarakhand: Congress Candidate List and Their Constituencies
Constituency Name———————Candidate Name
Purola———————————–Malchand
Yamunotri——————————Deepak Bijalwan
Gangotri——————————–Vijaypal Singh Sajwan
Badrinath——————————Rajendra Singh Bhandari
Tharali———————————Dr Jeet Ram
Karnprayag—————————Mukesh Singh Negi
Kedarnath—————————-Manoj Rawat
Rudraprayag————————-Pradeep Thapliyal
Ghanshali—————————–Dhani Lal Shah
Deoprayag—————————-Mantri Prasad Naithani
Pratapnagar————————–Vikram Singh Negi
Dhanolti——————————-Jot Singh Bisht
Chakrata——————————Pritam Singh
Vikasnagar—————————Nav Prabhat
Sahaspur—————————–Aryendra Sharma
Dharampur—————————Dinesh Agarwal
Raipur———————————Hira Singh Bisht
Rajpur Road————————-Raj Kumar
Mussoorie—————————-Godawari Thapli
Hardwar——————————Satpal Brahmchari
BHEL Ranipur———————-Rajeveer Singh Chauhan
Bhagwanpur————————-Mamta Rakesh
Pirankalliyar————————-Mohd Furkan Ahmad
Manglore—————————–Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin
Yamkeshwar————————Shailendra Singh Rawat
Pauri———————————-Naval Kishore
Srinagar——————————Ganesh Godiyal
Kotdwar——————————Surendra Singh Negi
Dharchula—————————Harish Singh Dhami
Didihat——————————–Pradeep Singh Pal
Pithoragarh————————-Mayukh Mahar
Gangolihat————————–Khajan Chandra Guddu
Kapkote—————————–Lalit Mohan Singh Farswan
Bageshwar————————-Ranjeet Das
Dwarahat—————————Madan Singh Bisht
Ranikhet—————————-Karan Mahara
Someshwar————————Rajendra Barakoti
Almora——————————Manoj Tiwari
Jageshwar————————-Govind Singh Kunjwal
Lohaghat—————————Khushal Singh Adhikari
Champawat———————–Hemesh Kharkwal
Bhimtal—————————–Dan Singh Bhandari
Nainital—————————–Sanjeev Arya
Haldwani————————–Sumit Hridayesh
Jaspur——————————Adesh Singh Chauhan
Kashipur—————————Narender Chand Singh
Bajpur——————————Yashpal Arya
Gadarpur————————–Meena Sharma
Kichha—————————–Tilak Raj Behar
Sitarganj—————————Navtej Pal Singh
nanak Matta———————-Gopal Singh Rana
Kahtima—————————Bhuwan Chandra Kapri
Elections will be held for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.