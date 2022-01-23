Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

Elections will be held for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.

Congress Candidate List 2022 Uttarakhand: The Congress has released its list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat while Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Pritam Singh has been fielded from the Chakrata (ST) constituency. Of the 53 candidates whose name has been released so far, the names of former chief minister Harish Rawat and Harak Singh Rawat, who joined the party recently, do not find a mention. Yashpal Arya, a former BJP minister who had recently joined the Congress, has been fielded from his Bajpur (SC) constituency.

Sumit Hridayesh, the son of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh who died in June last year, has been fielded from Haldwani assembly seat. A direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress is expected in Uttarakhand. The Congress is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP.

Uttarakhand: Congress Candidate List and Their Constituencies

Constituency Name———————Candidate Name

Purola———————————–Malchand

Yamunotri——————————Deepak Bijalwan

Gangotri——————————–Vijaypal Singh Sajwan

Badrinath——————————Rajendra Singh Bhandari

Tharali———————————Dr Jeet Ram

Karnprayag—————————Mukesh Singh Negi

Kedarnath—————————-Manoj Rawat

Rudraprayag————————-Pradeep Thapliyal

Ghanshali—————————–Dhani Lal Shah

Deoprayag—————————-Mantri Prasad Naithani

Pratapnagar————————–Vikram Singh Negi

Dhanolti——————————-Jot Singh Bisht

Chakrata——————————Pritam Singh

Vikasnagar—————————Nav Prabhat

Sahaspur—————————–Aryendra Sharma

Dharampur—————————Dinesh Agarwal

Raipur———————————Hira Singh Bisht

Rajpur Road————————-Raj Kumar

Mussoorie—————————-Godawari Thapli

Hardwar——————————Satpal Brahmchari

BHEL Ranipur———————-Rajeveer Singh Chauhan

Bhagwanpur————————-Mamta Rakesh

Pirankalliyar————————-Mohd Furkan Ahmad

Manglore—————————–Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin

Yamkeshwar————————Shailendra Singh Rawat

Pauri———————————-Naval Kishore

Srinagar——————————Ganesh Godiyal

Kotdwar——————————Surendra Singh Negi

Dharchula—————————Harish Singh Dhami

Didihat——————————–Pradeep Singh Pal

Pithoragarh————————-Mayukh Mahar

Gangolihat————————–Khajan Chandra Guddu

Kapkote—————————–Lalit Mohan Singh Farswan

Bageshwar————————-Ranjeet Das

Dwarahat—————————Madan Singh Bisht

Ranikhet—————————-Karan Mahara

Someshwar————————Rajendra Barakoti

Almora——————————Manoj Tiwari

Jageshwar————————-Govind Singh Kunjwal

Lohaghat—————————Khushal Singh Adhikari

Champawat———————–Hemesh Kharkwal

Bhimtal—————————–Dan Singh Bhandari

Nainital—————————–Sanjeev Arya

Haldwani————————–Sumit Hridayesh

Jaspur——————————Adesh Singh Chauhan

Kashipur—————————Narender Chand Singh

Bajpur——————————Yashpal Arya

Gadarpur————————–Meena Sharma

Kichha—————————–Tilak Raj Behar

Sitarganj—————————Navtej Pal Singh

nanak Matta———————-Gopal Singh Rana

Kahtima—————————Bhuwan Chandra Kapri

Elections will be held for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.