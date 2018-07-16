Prakash Javadekar says Congress ‘communal’ after party cancels Ramayana event in Kerala

Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)

A day after the Kerala unit of the Congress party cancelled its earlier plan to hold Ramayana after the initiative was slammed by some members of the party, BJP today hit back, calling India’s oldest party as “communal”. Speaking at a press conference, Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, “Congress is a communal party. Their thinking is destructive. Shah Bano case is the biggest example of Congress being a communal party.”

At a recent meeting with Muslim intellectuals, Rahul Gandhi had said that “Congress is Muslim party”, an Urdu Daily reported. Slamming the Congress over the ‘Muslim party’ comment, Javadekar said that a Congress leader has confirmed that these indeed were the remarks of Rahul Gandhi, and the stand of the grand old party now stand exposed.

He added that the statement attributed to the Congress president could not be ignored while adding that the Congress has indulged in such incidents in the past as well. “The worst genocide that happened in India took place in 1984 and the Congress justified it,” he added.

Speaking about 1984 riots in Delhi, Javadekar said that the incidents have been justified by the Congress, suggesting the party has always justified the acts of communalism. “Whether it is 1984 riots in Delhi, Bhagalpur riots or Shah Bano case, all these incidents showed Congress as a communal party”, he added.

The statement by the minister comes a day after Kerala Congress cancelled a plan to hold readings of Ramayana it upset some party leaders. The aim of the event was to reach out to Hindu voters and counter the rise of the BJP in the southern state.

The day after a pro-Left group in Kerala announced their plan to organise readings of Ramayana in all as many 14 districts in the state to counter the version of Ramayana taught by right-wing speakers, state Congress had announced they would also hold similar talks on the Indian epic.