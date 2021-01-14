Congress called Jallikattu ‘cruel & barbaric’: BJP reminds Rahul Gandhi ahead of Tamil Nadu visit

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

BJP general secretary and in-charge of Tamil Nadu CT Ravi has questioned Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the southern state to witness bull taming event Jallikattu, reminding him that his own party once wanted to ban the traditional sport calling it “cruel and barbaric”. Rahul Gandhi is expected to reach Madurai city by 11 am today. He will witness Jallikattu in the city to lend his ‘moral support to farmers’ protesting against the three farm bills brought in by the Centre.

Just ahead of Gandhi’s arrival in the state, Ravi in a tweet said: “Dear Rahul Gandhi, Your Govt in 2011 labelled #JalliKattu as cruel and barbaric. Your Party manifesto supported ban on Jallikattu. Today, you are in Tamil Nadu to watch this traditional sport live. Aren’t you insulting lovely Tamil Makkal with your hypocrisy? Happy Pongal.”

Jallikattu is traditional sport in which a bull is released into the crowd and then participants attempt to stop the bull by grabbing its hump. A section of society and animal boards see this event as cruelty on animals. In 2014, the Supreme Court banned Jallikattu on pleas by the Animal Welfare Board of India and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). However, in 2017, then Tamil Nadu Governor passed an ordinance against the ban, allowing Jallikattu event in the state.

The SC ban was supported by many Congress leaders including former union minister Jairam Ramesh. In 2015, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called Jallikattu a “cruel form of entertainment” which needs to discouraged. However, the Congress later changed its stance saying people of Tamil Nadu have “every right to preserve its culture”.

Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri recently said that Rahul Gandhi would witness the sport to lend his moral support to agitating farmers agaist the farm acts.