Congress’ CAA stand in Assam reflects their mental bankruptcy; poll result in West Bengal will be astounding: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda today exuded confidence that the saffron party is winning Assam and forming government in West Bengal as well. Hitting at the Congress for promising a law against CAA in Assam, the BJP president said that it reflects the mental bankruptcy of the Congress party as a law passed by Parliament cannot be overruled by state law. He questioned the people and their limited knowledge for making such guarantees. Referring to the alleged video in which AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal was seen throwing away the Gamosa (Assam’s iconic stall), JP Nadda again questioned whether Ajmal is Assam’s identity or Srimanta Sankardev, Gopinath Bardoloi or Bhupen Hazarika are Assam’s identity? He said that people doing opportunism politics are going with Badruddin Ajmal.

The BJP president said that Assam has made up its mind to support BJP led NDA. He claimed that voters have made a one-sided decision in phase-1 and 2 polls and their decision for phase-3 also seems clear. He claimed that a huge crowd attends BJP rallies and the party will form a government in the state as the entire Assam has decided to vote for the NDA.

He said that it was PM Narendra Modi’s political will and Home Minister Amit Shah’s strategy that helped resolved the Bodo agitation which was going on for 50 years and had claimed thousands of lives. Nadda said that CM Sarbananda Sonowal implemented the Bodo agreement in letter and spirit and accommodated people’s aspirations.

JP Nadda claimed that it’s BJP that took the responsibility of making people who were holding weapons, a part of society and due to its effort, around 2500-3000 people and more than 4000 assault rifles have been surrendered so far.

Reacting to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s possibility of contesting from another seat, Nadda said that it is Banerjee’s strategy and the BJP has information that she is looking for another constituency. He claimed that some TMC people informed the BJP about the move. He claimed that Banerjee is losing Nandigram.

The BJP president said that the saffron party is all set to form a government in West Bengal and the results for the polls will be astounding. He said that the people of Bengal are eager to oust Mamata Banerjee’s government.

Assam and West Bengal will vote for the third phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.