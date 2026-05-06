In a seismic shift in Tamil Nadu’s polarised political landscape, the Congress has formally severed its decades-long alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to throw its full weight behind Vijay’s debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), dramatically altering the prospects for government formation in the hung assembly.

With TVK’s stunning 108 seats falling just 10 short of the 118-seat majority in the 234-member house, the Congress’s unconditional support- coupled with a vow for long-term partnership- positions Vijay on the cusp of power while consigning the DMK to the opposition benches.

‘Overwhelming verdict’: Congress backs TVK’s historic rise

The Congress’s decision was articulated in a strongly worded letter from Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, hailing the electorate’s mandate as “very clear, strong and overwhelming” in favour of TVK. “Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government,” the letter declared. This endorsement comes after TVK’s electoral earthquake, where the actor-turned-politician’s party shattered the DMK-AIADMK monopoly, securing a 35% vote share and dual victories from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East.

The President of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Thiru C Vijay, has formally requested the Indian National Congress (INC) to extend its support for forming a government in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth, have delivered a very clear, strong and… pic.twitter.com/Aig79MoRoE — Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) May 6, 2026

The move underscores Congress’s strategic pivot toward a fresh, youth-driven force amid TVK’s emergence as the single-largest party. By aligning with Vijay, the Congress aims to revive its relevance in the state, invoking icons like Perunthalaivar Kamaraj, Thanthai Periyar, and Dr BR Ambedkar to frame the partnership as a bulwark for social justice and constitutional values.

Conditional yet comprehensive: No room for communal forces

While framing the support as unconditional in intent, Congress attached a firm caveat: “Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out of this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India.” This clause appears aimed at preempting any TVK outreach to BJP-aligned elements, aligning with national Congress rhetoric on secularism. The alliance is envisioned as enduring beyond the immediate floor test, extending to “future elections to the local body organisations, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” with commitments to “mutual respect, appropriate share, and shared responsibility.”

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Congress leaders meet TVK chief Vijay at the TVK Headquarters in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government. (Source: TVK) pic.twitter.com/zH1N53g8in — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

“Vijay and Rahul Gandhi jointly pledge to respect this historic verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu for a secular and progressive government, and to fulfil the dreams and promises of the people—especially the youth of Tamil Nadu,” the letter emphasized, signaling high-level buy-in from the national leadership.

TVK’s path to power now looks clearer but not guaranteed. The Congress’s 5 seats provide a vital boost, reducing the shortfall to just 5 more votes needed for the magic 118. Potential kingmakers include the Left parties (CPI, CPI(M), VCK with 2 seats each) and PMK (4 seats), with whom TVK is reportedly in advanced talks. However, Vijay retains flexibility: abandoning Congress for AIADMK’s larger bloc remains a wildcard, though ideologically challenging given Congress’s secular preconditions.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is set to meet Vijay on Wednesday evening after TVK staked its claim, asserting majority support. A 7-15 day window for a floor test looms, where TVK must navigate Speaker selection (potentially costing one vote) and Vijay’s dual-seat resignation (dropping to 107).

The Congress-DMK tie-up, forged over decades of anti-BJP frontlines, crumbles under the weight of TVK’s mandate. Congress leaders had long chafed at DMK dominance and despite internal party pressures to court Vijay, the secular alliance’s collapse exposes fault lines.