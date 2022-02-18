Congress, BJP, Akalis looted Punjab, have united to defeat AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal urged the people of Punjab to unite against the corrupt leaders and vote for AAP.

Punjab Election 2022: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that the ruling Congress and the opposition parties have united to defeat AAP. Accusing rival parties of having looted Punjab to fill their own coffers, the AAP convener called upon the voters to select an honest government by defeating the BJP, Congress and Akalis.

“A good party, a new party has come this time which is Aam Aadmi Party. Due to its fear, all corrupt have united, all these leaders, all parties have got united – Akali, BJP and Congress. You must have seen, Modi ji, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Capt Amarinder Singh, Channi Sahab, Sukhbir Badal, have all gathered to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party. They don’t want AAP to win by any means. They don’t want Bhagwant Mann to become a CM. Bhagwant Mann is an honest man. They are speaking the same language and are abusing us,” said Kejriwal.

He alleged that there are dues worth Rs 3 lakh crore on Punjab and the public is on the verge of starvation in the state. “They looted Punjab, there are dues on Punjab, Punjab is running in losses, they stole Punjab’s sand, they forced Punjab into drugs, they made Punjab’s youth unemployed, it is said that 3 lakh crores rupees are due on Punjab. The question is where did this Rs 3L crore go? They have not built any school, hospital, university, college. It went to their Swiss bank accounts, they made huge properties. The public is on the verge of starvation. Time has come to change it,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged that Sukhbir Badal and Channi don’t speak against each other and the BJP doesn’t speak against them. Kejriwal said that the AAP’s only fault is that it promised good schools, hospitals, employment and free electricity.

आम आदमी पार्टी को हराने के लिए और भगवंत को CM बनने से रोकने के लिए सारे भ्रष्टाचारी इकट्ठे हो गए हैं। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/Ta41oDrhHy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2022

He also questioned the allegations that he has been working to divide India into two parts. “Modi ji, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, all are saying that Kejriwal has been planning to divide the country into two parts. How is this possible? In the last 10 years, there was a Congress government in the first three years and the BJP has been in power for the past seven years. What were their security agencies doing? Were these people sleeping?” he asked.

Kejriwal also called himself world’s first ‘sweet terrorist’ who builds schools and hospitals.

ये सारे भ्रष्टाचारी मुझे आतंकवादी बोल रहे हैं



मैं दुनिया का पहला आतंकवादी हूँ जो लोगों के लिए स्कूल बनवाता है,अस्पताल बनवाता है,बिजली ठीक करता है। दुनिया का मैं पहला “स्वीट आतंकवादी” हूँ



अंग्रेज भगत सिंह से ख़ौफ़ खाते थे।इसलिए उन्हें आतंकवादी बोलते थे। मैं भगत सिंह का चेला हूँ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2022

He urged the people of Punjab to unite against the corrupt leaders and vote for AAP. He urged the people to defeat the system of Congress, Akalis and BJP.