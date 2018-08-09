Congress biggest obstacle to opposition unity: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today lashed out at the Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi for not reaching out to its leader to seek support for BK Hariprasad – the opposition’s nominee for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post. Speaking to news agency ANI, party MP Sanjay Singh said that the Congress is the ‘biggest obstacle’ in the opposition’s unity. He said that the 3 AAP MPs abstained from voting because the Congress had not sought support from them and that it was not possible for them to vote for a BJP-backed candidate.

“Looking at Congress’ attitude, we have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Congress is the biggest obstacle in Opposition’s unity,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has 3 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The MPs were not present on the floor of the House today at the time of voting to elect a new Deputy Chairman. Yesterday, Sanjay Singh had said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should speak to AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal if he wants its 3 MPs to support the candidature of BK Hariprasad. He had also informed that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had called Kejriwal to seek ‘our support’ for Harivansh Narayan Singh – the BJP-led NDA’s candidate.

Mocking the leadership style of Rahul Gandhi, Singh said, “When a leader can’t seek vote for his own candidate, how can he lead his party?”

“When Nitish Kumar can seek support for his candidate, why not Rahul Gandhi? When a leader can’t ensure his own candidate’s victory, how can he make tall claims of making his party victorious?” he asked.

Earlier this morning, BJP-led NDA’s candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh defeated Congress’ BK Hariprasad to win the Rajya Sabha election for the Deputy Chairman post. While Harivansh got 125 votes, Hariprasad managed to secure only 105 votes.