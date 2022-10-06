Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi marches with son Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka’s Mandya district

Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday and walked alongside her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi for a few kilometres in Karnataka’s Mandya district where the march resumed after a two-day break.

The senior leader participated in a party event after a long hiatus, after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. She had contracted COVID-19 twice and was hospitalised.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar, along with other senior Congress leaders, walked along with the Gandhis.

Shivakumar said that the Congress will come to power in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state.

“After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to closing its shop,” Shivakumar said, as quoted by ANI.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowd which jostled to catch a glimpse of Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress president arrived in Mysuru, Karnataka on Monday afternoon to take part in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. The yatra was on a two-day break for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, Sonia Gandhi offered her prayers at the Bheemanakoli temple in Begur village in the H D Kote Assembly constituency of Karnataka.

Owing to health reasons, the senior Gandhi has not been participating in public events or has been part of any election campaigns.

In August 2016, she participated in a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi where she sustained a shoulder injury, and had later undergone surgery.

The ambitious Kanyakumari to Kashmir 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party began on September 8. The Congress says with the yatra, the party wants to combat the alleged divisive politics of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The Yatra entered its Karnataka leg on September 30 from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. It reached Mysuru on Monday.

All party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are staying in movable containers, which have sleeping beds, toilets and in some, AC installed in it.