Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 2: Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders commence padayatra from Agasteeswaram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with several party leaders, embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on Thursday, marking the beginning of its ambitious programme through which the party is seeking to connect to the masses and rejuvenate the grand-old party.

Senior leader and MP P Chidambaram, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal are also with Gandhi.

Before starting the yatra from Agasteeswaram, Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the campsite of the Bharat Yatris, those who will walk through the entire 3,570 km journey. A total of 118 Bharat Yatris are participating in the yatra.

The highlights of Bharat Jodo Yatra:

-The entire march would be from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and ‘Bharat Yatris’ will traverse through 12 states and two UTs.

-The yatra will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar.

-The march will move in two batches – 7 am-10:30 am and from 3:30 pm-6:30 pm.

-Participants will walk around 22-23 km daily.

-About 30 pc of Bharat Yatris are women.

-Average age of Bharat Yatris is 38.

-A total of 50,000 citizens have registered for the protest.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Congress leaders begin the second day of party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Party MP Rahul Gandhi, along with senior leader and MP P Chidambaram, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others, commences Padyatra in Agasteeswaram, Kanniyakumari.



(Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/2WBqx71eNS — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Gandhi had flagged off the yatra on Wednesday asserting that he will not lose the country to hate and accused the BJP and its ideological fountainhead of creating divide in the society.

“India is not the imposition of one idea on its people. India is the history, language, and culture of every single person. India is the institutions that protect this flag, the free media & the judiciary that protects this flag,” he said.

“Today, every single one of our institutions is under attack by the BJP and the RSS. They think that this flag is their personal property. That they can determine, single-handedly, the future of the people of this country and of all the states,” the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that she can’t couldn’t be a part of the event in Kanyakumari owing to her “medical check-ups”, and called the yatra a “landmark occasion” and a “transformational moment in India politics”.