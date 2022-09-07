Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Kanyakumari all decked up ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious 3,500-km yatra

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari Live Updates: The stage is set for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to kick off the Bharat Jodo Yatra, an ambitious foot march that will see the former party president traverse through several states covering 3500 km in about five months with a message to unite India. The yatra, which will see a 100-odd ‘Bharat Yatris’ accompany Rahul throughout his journey through India, will officially begin at 7 am on Thursday. However, a slew of events are planned through the day today ahead of the flag-off tomorrow. The yatra, which will kick off from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu will end in Kashmir covering 12 states and two union territories.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning attended a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur, where the former PM was assassinated by LTTE. The event at Kanyakumari will also see the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, who will also participate in the event, will present a national flag made of khadi to Gandhi, who will in turn hand it over to the Congress’ Seva Dal workers who will manage the Yatra throughout.

11:21 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra live updates: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in containers Rahul Gandhi will be staying in a container for the next 150 days during the course of the yatra. The containers will be equipped with sleeping beds, ACs, and toilets. 10:50 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari: Don't take Assam CM seriously, says Jairam Ramesh "I don't take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He's a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day," says Jairam Ramesh. (ANI) 10:49 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra live updates: 'Fantastic opportunity', says Jairam Ramesh Jairam Ramesh says that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a fantastic opportunity for the Congress to strengthen the party's organisation and reconnect with people. 10:46 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra: Assam CM spewing venom, says Bhupinder Baghel Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupinder Baghel responding to his Assam counterpart's Bharat Jodo yatra to "undertake in Pakistan" comment, said that, Sarma is "spewing venom nowadays". He adds, "Sarma must have visited the RSS' office and might have seen the map of "Akhand Bharat" where Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan are all shown to be part of India. He must have said it on those lines." Listen in: https://twitter.com/ANI_MP_CG_RJ/status/1567374595061329921 10:39 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Congress rally live updates: Congress must do yatra in Pakistan, says Assam CM Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, told ANI, "India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to hold the Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan…What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan." 10:35 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra: Visuals of Rahul Gandhi at Sriperumbudur Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1567332611202379777 10:29 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra live updates: 'Turning point in Indian politics' Congress' general secretary, communication, Jairam Ramesh tweets, "September 7 2022. A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning."