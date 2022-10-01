Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters 2nd day in Karnataka; Rahul Gandhi to walk ’23 km’ today

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed here along with a large number of people on Saturday, after it was delayed by rains in the morning.

According to the Congress sources, Gandhi was supposed to start his march at 6.30 am. However, it was delayed by almost 45 minutes.

After the rain stopped, Gandhi commenced his foot march from Tondavadi gate and reached Kalale gate in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district.

He will rest till 4.30 pm and resume his march.

“Rahul Gandhi will have a night halt at Tandavapura in Mysuru,” they said adding the senior leader will walk 23 kms today.

Gandhi was accompanied by former chief minister Siddaramaiah, his son and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress state president D K Shivakumar, H C Mahadevappa, M B Patil, K J George and Priyank Kharge.

The former Congress president arrived at Gundlupet in Karnataka on Friday morning from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The leader will spend 21 days covering 511 km in the state during his march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 to Jammu on January 30, 2023.