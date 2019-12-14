Congress mega ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally against Modi govt in Delhi today; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to participate

Huge hoardings of top Congress leaders have been put up at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. (Photo/ANI)

Congress Delhi Rally Latest News: Top Congress leaders, including interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would be participating in a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. The ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally is being held to protest against the Modi government’s “divisive and disruptive” policies, the Congress said.

Congress leaders would also corner the Centre over issues like the amended Citizenship law, economic and agrarian crisis, employment and others.

“Today I will address the public meeting organised by the Congress party at Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan to protest the dictatorship of the BJP government, economy that has been sent to the ICU and the murder of democracy,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi ahead of the rally.

Preparations are on in full swing for the rally. Big hoardings of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been put at the Ramlila Maidan. The venue has been decorated with banners and tri-colour flags.

Also Read: ‘Incidents of rape in Italy 20 times more than India’, Subramanian Swamy checks Rahul Gandhi

While Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra claimed that over 50,000 people from the city will take part in the rally, party units in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab have been asked to gather as many people as they can to show strength.

Congress’ international unit – Overseas Congress – is also joining the mega rally with demonstrations planned across the world. “Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance and incompetence will be spread worldwide,” news agency PTI quoted the Overseas Congress, as saying.