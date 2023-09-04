Congress backs Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remark: ‘Every political party entitled to its views’

Amid the raging controversy surrounding DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement about “eradicating Sanatan Dharma,” the Congress on Monday said that every political party has the freedom to express their views. The remarks by Stalin have triggered a major controversy, drawing severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which claimed that the Opposition’s INDIA alliance insulted India’s culture.

During a party briefing at the AICC headquarters, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal emphasised the Congress’s ideology of “Sarva Dharma Samabhava” (respect for all religions) and stated, “Every political party has the freedom to express their views… We respect everybody’s beliefs.”

Furthermore, Karnataka Congress minister Priyank Kharge, based in Bengaluru, said: “Any religion that does not treat people with equality is as good as a disease.”

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s silence on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks. As per ANI, Prasad criticised Udhayanidhi’s statement, likening the eradication of Sanatan Dharma to dengue and malaria. Prasad urged Rahul Gandhi to address the matter and questioned the sincerity of his temple visits.

Prasad also labelled the INDIA bloc as a “ghamandiya” alliance because of its “arrogance”. He suggested that the entire group, including Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Tejashwi Yadav might adopt anti-Hindu stances for political gains.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son and minister, responded to the BJP’s accusations, stating his readiness to face any legal action and accused the BJP of spreading fake news. An earlier statement by a BJP spokesperson described his remarks as potentially inciting genocide.