Congress backs Centre’s decision to abstain from voting against Russia at UNSC

The Centre today briefed members of the Opposition parties on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the evacuation process underway to bring back Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn country. The Congress supported the Centre’s decision to abstain from voting against Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), news agency ANI reported, citing sources. During the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of China and Pakistan getting closer to Russia.

“Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of China and Pakistan getting closer to Russia but he said the priority is to evacuate students from Ukraine right now. Congress leaders said that we were late in reaction and the advisories issued by the embassy were confusing,” reported ANI.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar gave a presentation about evacuation and the current situation during the meeting. Addressing the concerns around India’s response, the EAM said that students had doubts about their academic position and the Ukrainian government had given repeated assurances on the situation.

“Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine,” Jaishankar said after the meeting.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “Excellent meeting of Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on Ukraine. My thanks to Dr S Jaishankar&his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing and candid responses to our questions and concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run…Nine MPs attended from 6 political parties. Congress MPs present were Rahul Gandhi, Anand Sharma and myself. Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost,” Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the government, saying it needs a clear strategy for the evacuation process and communication with the families of the students involved.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Attended the Consultative Committee meeting chaired by Hon Minister, Dr S Jaishankar ji. FS Harshvardhan Shringla ji briefed us about the situation in Ukraine and the evacuation efforts made by GoI. Thank them for the briefing and all stand united in the efforts to bring our students back home.”

As per official figures, there were around 20,000 students in Ukraine before the war broke out. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, around 17,000 students have either reached a safe location or returned to India.