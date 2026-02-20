The Congress on Friday took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi and his government over the strengthening of ties between the United States and Pakistan. The party’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that all this while, the Modi government is focused on optics. “Meanwhile, the self-declared Vishwaguru is busy giving the world gyaan through his acronyms,” Ramesh posted on X.

The remarks came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the Board of Peace in Washington. Sharif joined leaders from several countries associated with the Trump-led initiative and the Congress questioned India’s diplomatic standing amid this development.

In his post on X, the Congress MP wrote, “The romance between the USA and Pakistan continues unabated. It was on display yet again in Washington DC yesterday. That Pakistan has paid no price whatsoever on the world stage for orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 is a depressing commentary on the Modi Govt’s diplomacy which no amount of spin doctoring can erase. It is all-too-evident.”

Ramesh uses acronym to describe current governance

Taking a direct swipe at PM Modi amid the ongoing India AI Summit, Ramesh stated that the “self-declared Vishwaguru” was occupied with presenting slogans and acronyms on the global stage, whereas critical issues persisted.

In his post, he mentioned that the Prime Minister was “busy giving the world gyaan through his acronyms and forcing CEOs to hold his hands to demonstrate their solidarity with him.” Ramesh used an acronym to describe the current state governance, “This is MODI governance – Maximum Optics Damaging India.”

The India Impact Summit is being presented as the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, focusing on global cooperation on governance, safety and societal impact of artificial intelligence. The summit also aligns with the principle of “AI for Humanity” and India’s stated vision of inclusive technological growth.

Trump now claims 11 Indian jets were shot down

US President Donald Trump once again credited himself with preventing a major escalation during the 2024 India-Pakistan conflict. Speaking at the Board of Peace, Trump said he warned of imposing a “200 per cent tariff” if hostilities continued, adding that the financial pressure proved decisive. “There’s nothing like money,” he said.

Trump also revised his earlier account of the military losses during the standoff, increasing the number of jets he claimed were shot down from eight to 11.

Reiterating his version of events, the US President said he had personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help defuse tensions. New Delhi has consistently maintained that the issue was resolved bilaterally and has rejected any suggestion of third-party mediation.



