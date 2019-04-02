Congress assures statehood to Puducherry in manifesto, promises to amend law to restrict LG’s power to 3 subjects

It claimed that by promising full statehood to Puducherry alone, the grand old party was “step-motherly” in its treatment towards the people of the national capital. (PTI)

The Congress Tuesday promised full statehood to Puducherry but stopped short of making the same commitment for Delhi if it comes to power at the Centre Reacting sharply, the AAP accused the Congress of betraying people of the national capital by backtracking from its promise. It claimed that by promising full statehood to Puducherry alone, the grand old party was “step-motherly” in its treatment towards the people of the national capital. In its manifesto, the Congress promised to amend the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991 so the lieutenant governor acts on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, except in matters concerning the “three reserved subjects”, a clear reference to land, police and public order Delhi and Puducherry have legislative assemblies but do not enjoy the powers of a full states.

The lieutenant governors play a critical role in administering Delhi and Puducherry “The Congress promises to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 to make it clear that the lieutenant governor shall act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers except in matters concerning the three reserved subjects,” the manifesto stated under the ‘Federalism and Centre-State relations’ section “The Congress promises full statehood to Puducherry,” it added.

The AAP, which has been seeking an alliance with the Congress in the national capital, has been running a campaign for full statehood for Delhi Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Congress had promised in its 2009 and 2014 manifestos to grant full statehood to Delhi, but it has now backtracked.

“Today, the Congress has crossed all limits. While it has promised full statehood to Puducherry, there is no such mention about Delhi. What enmity do these (the BJP and the Congress) parties have with the people of Delhi,” Sisodia said at a poll rally. “The Congress has given a step-motherly treatment to Delhi,” Labour Minister and AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and the Congress government in Puducherry have been at loggerheads with the offices of the LG, accusing them of not allowing elected chief ministers to function Highlighting the problems faced by states like Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has often said he cannot even hire a peon without the LG’s consent.

The services, which includes transfer of officers, also comes under the purview of the LG. The Congress has promised to restore ‘Special Category’ status to the north eastern states, withdraw the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill and enhance financial assistance to Autonomous District Councils The party will also give ‘Special Category’ status to Andhra Pradesh, the manifesto added.