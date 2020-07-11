Congress appoints Hardik Patel as working president of Gujarat PCC 

The Congress also appointed three DCC Presidents, namely - Mahendra H Parmar for Anand, Yasin Gajjan for Devbhumi Dwarka and Anand Chaudhary for Surat.
The Congress on Saturday appointed Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party also appointed three DCC Presidents, namely – Mahendra H Parmar for Anand, Yasin Gajjan for Devbhumi Dwarka and Anand Chaudhary for Surat.
“Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Hardik Patel as the Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has also approved the proposal of the appointment of following DCC Presidents in Gujarat with immediate effect — Mahendra H Parmar (Anand), Anand Chaudhary (Surat) and Yasin Gajjan (Devbhumi Dwaraka),” the Congress said in a press communique shared on twitter.
