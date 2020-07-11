  • MORE MARKET STATS

Congress appoints Hardik Patel as working president of Gujarat PCC 

By: |
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 8:36 PM

The Congress also appointed three DCC Presidents, namely - Mahendra H Parmar for Anand, Yasin Gajjan for Devbhumi Dwarka and Anand Chaudhary for Surat. 

Hardik Patel is now Congress Working President in Gujarat.

The Congress on Saturday appointed Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party also appointed three DCC Presidents, namely – Mahendra H Parmar for Anand, Yasin Gajjan for Devbhumi Dwarka and Anand Chaudhary for Surat.

“Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Hardik Patel as the Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has also approved the proposal of the appointment of following DCC Presidents in Gujarat with immediate effect — Mahendra H Parmar (Anand), Anand Chaudhary (Surat) and Yasin Gajjan (Devbhumi Dwaraka),” the Congress said in a press communique shared on twitter.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress appoints Hardik Patel as working president of Gujarat PCC 
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ED to register money laundering case against Vikas Dubey’s family, associates
2Vikas Dubey case: Congress ‘purifies’ Ujjain temple gate
3Kanpur shootout: Yogi Adityanath sets up SIT to probe all FIRs against Vikas Dubey