Congress announces alliance with Left for upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal

Congress ties with Left to contest Bengal Polls.

The Congress has allied with the Left to contest the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury today said that the top leadership has given its approval to the alliance. “Today the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal,” Chowdhury said.

The Congress had also tied up with the Left in the 2016 assembly elections. In the last polls, the Congress had contested 90 seats and won 44 with over 12 per cent vote share. The Left had contested 148 and won 26 seats, 14 down from what it had won in 2011.

Despite poor performance, the Congress had said that it wold continue its alliance with Left parties in West Bengal. Then Congress state chief Chowdhury had said that his party’s alliance with the Left parties was not for just one assembly elections. He had said that Congress-Left alliance would continue in the future too.

This time, the contest is expected to be between the ruling TMC and the BJP.