  • MORE MARKET STATS

Congress announces 1st list of 13 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

By: |
March 6, 2021 10:30 PM

The Congress is contesting the West Bengal polls in coalition with the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), and is set to contest 92 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

west bengal elections 2021Senior Congress leader Nepal Mahato has been fielded from the Baghmundi constituency.

The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections.

According to the list, senior party leader Nepal Mahato has been fielded from the Baghmundi constituency.

Related News

The Congress is contesting the West Bengal polls in coalition with the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), and is set to contest 92 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress announces 1st list of 13 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies  
2West Bengal Elections 2021: 415 companies of central forces to be deployed in first phase
3West Bengal elections: Nandigram turns new epicentre as BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee