Congress and Gandhi family’s political survival questionable, says Dilip Ghosh

Sonia Gandhi was named the interim Congress president on Saturday, after Rahul Gandhi refused pleas by partymen to take back his resignation. (Reuters photo)

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday took a jibe at the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as the interim chief of the Congress, saying the political survival of the grand old party and the Gandhi family has come into question. People had not just voted against the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, they also rejected the party’s dynasty politics, Ghosh asserted.

“The fate of the Congress and the Gandhi family have been intertwined for several decades. The party promotes dynasty politics and has never thought beyond the Gandhi family. This is completely absurd,” the BJP MP told reporters. Sonia Gandhi was named the interim Congress president on Saturday, after Rahul Gandhi refused pleas by partymen to take back his resignation.

“The political survival of both Congress and Gandhi family has come into question. People have not just voted against the Congress, they have also rejected the Gandhi family,” Ghosh added.

Reacting to Ghosh’s assertions, senior congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said the Bengal BJP chief should refrain from making “insensitive” remarks. “Dilip Ghosh should stop making insensitive and baseless comments as he does not understand anything about the functioning of the Congress,” Bhattacharya said.