Congress, allies stoking fire over citizenship law: PM Modi

Addressing an election rally in Dumka, PM Narendra Modi blamed the Congress and allies for the unrest in NE states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress parties and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand;s Dumka, the PM said opposition parties are behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country.

PM Modi also claimed that the people of northeastern states have rejected violent agitation against the amended Citizenship Act.

“Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are 1000 per cent correct,” he said.

Modi said the opposition parties are doing arson because they did not get their way. “Those who are creating violence can be identified by their clothes itself,” he added.

Criticising the Congress for staging a protest outside the Indian embassy in London, the Prime Minister said it is a matter of shame that the grand old party is doing what Pakistan used to do.

“Our country’s government made a significant change to the citizenship law. Due to this, religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled to India and were forced to live as refugees in India, will lead a respectful life as both the Houses of the Parliament passed the law,” he said.

The Congress, Left, regional parties and other organisations in the Northeast are protesting against the Citizenship Act which was amended by the Parliament last week. The normal life was hit badly in Assam, Tripura and other areas due to violent protests. The new law provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there. The cut-off date for citizenship under the new law is December 31, 2014.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to lash out at the opposition alliance in Jharkhand. He said that the Congress does not have any roadmap for developing the country. He claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, “I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state.”