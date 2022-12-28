Congress alleges ‘security breach’ during Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Delhi Police remained mute spectators

The Congress party has demanded that the Centre ensure the security of its party leader Rahul Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the sensitive states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Citing “significant security breaches” during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal, on Wednesday wrote to Union Home minister Amit Shah asking the Centre to ensure the safety and security of Congress leaders joining the Yatra.

“I invite your kind attention to significant security breaches in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on 24th December 2022, the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi Police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ security,” Venugopal wrote in his letter, adding that Delhi Police remained “mute spectators” as Congress workers and Bharat Yatris formed a perimeter around Rahul.

The Congress general secretary further alleged that the “Intelligence Bureau is interrogating people” who participated in the Yatra to “harass participants” and “prevent eminent personalities” from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The letter states that the party has already filed a police complaint against unknown persons for illegally entering the Yatra containers in Haryana.

Congress writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requests him "to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining Bharat Jodo Yatra"

Asserting that every citizen has the right to assemble and move freely throughout the country under Article 19 of the Constitution, Venugopal pointed out in his letter that the Centre should refrain from indulging in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of Congress leaders part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is a padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country.

“The Congress party’s two Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country. The Congress’s entire state leadership of Chhattisgarh was wiped out in a Naxal attack in Jiramghati on 25th May 2013,” the letter states.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in the next phase starting from January 3, 2022. In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Shri Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra.