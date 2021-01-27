  • MORE MARKET STATS

Congress alleges government hand in Delhi violence; says use of tear gas by police incited protesters

By: |
January 27, 2021 4:08 PM

Thousands of farmers yesterday deviated from the pre-planned route agreed between farmer leaders and Delhi Police and entered the national capital.

Congress today claimed that barricading on the agreed route and firing of tear gas shells led to the violence during farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day. Speaking to the media, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged the government’s hand in the violence. “At the Ghazipur border, the police barricaded the route which was the planned route for the tractor rally. Then police used tear gas which precipitated the violence that ensued,” said Singh.

Singh added that there was a conspiracy to malign the peaceful movement. “The farmers have handed over 15 people who started the violence yesterday. They have been found to have govt identity cards. Now you only understand who is in the government. This was an act of concerted conspiracy to malign a peaceful movement,” said Digvijaya Singh.

Digvijaya Singh’s statement is contradictory to what was witnessed in Delhi yesterday. Thousands of farmers yesterday deviated from the pre-planned route agreed between farmer leaders and Delhi Police and entered the national capital. They also barged into Red Fort and hoisted different flags at the historic monument.

According to statements by various farmer leaders, those who entered Delhi during the tractor rally are said to be associated with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of a number of farmer unions, had distanced itself from those involved in violence. All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee also said that strict action should be taken against those involved in hooliganism.

“We came here for MSP, not hooliganism. Action must be taken against those who took a different route. It was shameful. We’ll have to see how to go ahead with those who want to break agitation,” said Sardar VM Singh, member of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

Over 300 police personnel were injured in yesterday’s violence. Delhi Police has so far registered 22 FIRs and has arrested 200 people in connection with the violence.

CongressDigvijaya Singh
