Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions Army chief over remark on India-China border standoff

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has questioned Army Chief MM Naravane over his comments on Ladakh standoff. (File)

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has questioned Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane over his remarks on the Indo-China border standoff. Chowdhury said that the Army Chief’s sense of exuberance is fearful as he referred to the statements that talks between India and China at military level on the Ladakh standoff were fruitful.

India and China are engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to resolve the current border standoff in Ladakh.

“Army Chief, what does it mean that military talks with China was ‘very fruitful’. When talks are reported to have taken place in recently Chinese occupied east Ladakh area, your sense of exuberance is fearful,” Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said.

The Congress party has been questioning the Modi government over India’s response to China on the escalating tension on the border. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the border dispute, alleging the Chinese forcibly took over the land belonging to India.

“The red-eyed Modi government has kept mysterious silence about China forcibly taking over Indian land. Now, will the PM tell when and how to get rid of the enemy from Pangong lake posts?” Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

Army Chief Naravane had said the entire situation along the borders with China is under control and that the process of disengagement has started. India and China have at least held six rounds of meetings between the two major generals to end the stalemate near Pangong Tso in Ladakh in the first week of May.

Surjewala also slammed the Modi government over the alleged torture of an Indian national, who was taken into custody by the Nepal police on Friday afternoon after a firting incident near the border in Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

“Will the red-eyed (Modi) and Sushasan Babu (Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar) answer?” Surjewala asked and attached a news report in which the man who was taken into custody by the Nepal Police shared his plight with the media after returning to India.

One man was killed and two others injured on Friday after the Nepal police opened fire on a crowd at a border area in Sitamarhi. Lagan Yadav was taken away by Nepal police on Friday following the firing incident at Jankinagar area.