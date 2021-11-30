Congress accuses Goa cabinet minister of sexual exploitation; BJP says charges politically motivated

The allegations were made by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar.

The Goa Congress today alleged that a minister in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s cabinet had misused his office to sexually exploit a woman. The allegations were made by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar who said that he had received evidence in form of video, audio and WhatsApp chats to prove minister’s involvement in the sex scandal.

Chodankar said that it was out of decency that he had not revealed the name of the minister. “We are giving the government 15 days to take action against the minister. He should be sacked and booked for this offence. The ball is now in the court of Dr Pramod Sawant,” he said.

The Goa Congress chief claimed that CM Sawant was aware of the incident, had these videos and was trying to protect the minister. “The minister should have been asked to resign and if he didn’t, he should have been sacked but the CM did nothing,” The Indian Express quoted Chodankar as saying.

He claimed that the minister can be seen in a compromising position in the video and the language used by him against women is also objectionable.

However, the Goa BJP refuted the allegation and claimed that no complaint of sexual exploitation has been registered against any minister. Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said the allegations are politically motivated and are being made with an eye on the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Tanavade said allegations should not be made without any proof. “There are 12 ministers including the CM. Who should we doubt? Even the CM doesn’t know anything about this,” said the state BJP chief.

He said that either the allegations are baseless or Congress should name the minister.