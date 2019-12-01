Congress accuses centre of promoting private telecom companies at cost of PSUs; asks if electoral bonds involved

Published: December 1, 2019 5:44:12 PM

His remarks came in the backdrop of telecom companies Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel announcing on Sunday increases in rates of their mobile phone network services.

Congress on Sunday accused the BJP-led government of giving “special treatment” to private players in the telecom sector at the cost of public sector entities and asked the Prime Minister if the ruling party received benefits in terms of electoral bonds from them.

Addressing media persons, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that public sector companies like BSNL and MTNL which were making profits under the previous UPA 1 and 2 governments are now running at losses while the government is promoting and giving relief to private sector companies.

“Why are you meting out step-motherly treatment towards public sector companies and this special treatment to private sector undertakings. I want to ask Modi ji if his party received benefits in terms of electoral bonds from the latter,” Khera said.

