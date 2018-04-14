Congress accuses BJP of eroding Ambedkar’s legacy; says PM Modi paying lip-service

Congress leader Selja also charged the prime minister with doing politics over the legacy of the Dalit icon.

The Congress today accused the BJP of ‘eroding’ the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was merely paying him lip service as his party and the RSS have an ‘anti-Dalit mindset’. Congress leader Selja also charged the prime minister with doing politics over the legacy of the Dalit icon.

“The BJP and RSS have an ‘anti-Dalit’ mindset as their government has abolished the sub-plan for SC/STs, have talked of ending reservation and amendment to the Constitution which was framed by Ambedkar,” Selja said while addressing a press conference on Ambedkar Jayanti. “They are simply paying lip service (to Ambedkar), as the prime minister is prone to — time and again. (It) does not take away the fact that they are trying to erode the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” she said.