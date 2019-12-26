Congress accuses Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government of extending undue benefits to discoms

The Delhi Congress chief also attacked the ruling AAP for allegedly going soft on the central government ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Delhi Congress claimed on Thursday that the AAP government extended undue benefits to power discoms and demanded a CBI inquiry into it. “The power subsidy should have gone to the consumers directly. Instead, it is going to the discoms,” Delhi Congress president Shubhash Chopra alleged. He claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wasted public money by purchasing power at a higher rate. “We demand a CBI inquiry into it… We also promise that if the Congress comes to power in Delhi, we will transfer the subsidy directly into the bank accounts of consumers,” he said.

“There will be no need to pay for around 600 units if the government transfers the subsidy directly to the consumers. This promise will be part of our manifesto,” he said. Chopra also said the previous Congress government led by Sheila Dikhshit invested in creating infrastructure but the AAP dispensation did not. “Had they created infrastructure, so many deaths in incidents like the Anaaj Mandi fire could have been averted,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief also attacked the ruling AAP for allegedly going soft on the central government ahead of the Assembly elections. “They (AAP and BJP) are two sides of the same coin. They are old friends. Police inflicted atrocities on Jamia Millia students but the AAP remained mum for four days,” he alleged.

Chopra also challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an open debate on the issues of health, education, transport among others. “We will expose them,” he added.