Congress a sinking ship without a captain: BJP

‘Congress is today like a sinking ship without a captain’, says BJP. (Reuters)

BJP today called Congress a “sinking ship without a captain” as it hit back at Congress for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘poster boy for broken promises’, saying the opposition party was speaking out of frustration as Modi’s work was being “hailed” everywhere.

“Congress is today like a sinking ship without a captain. It is facing rebellion in its ranks in many states and has faced electoral defeats everywhere in the last three years. The Modi government in its two years has lived up to its promise of being pro-poor and pro-farmers.

“Congress is targeting the Prime Minister out of frustration as people have torn apart its posters everywhere. It is now reduced to ruling only 5 per cent of the country’s population. It is now a party of sycophants of a family,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

He accused Congress of being obsessed with negative politics and claimed that the Central government was successful on all fronts.

“It has lived up to its promises. Its all projects are dedicated to the welfare of farmers and poor. Over 3.3 crore people have benefited from its Mudra scheme and over 14 have enrolled for various social security measures initiated by it,” he said.

He also played down the reported plan of Congress to use Priyanka Gandhi in a big way for the UP polls, saying whatever experiment it may do in the crucial state elections it won’t success.

“There is a cocktail of SP, BSP and Congress in UP. The two regional parties have supported Congress at the Centre and while it has supported them in the state. People now want a change and will vote for BJP,” he claimed.