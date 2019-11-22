Congress a national party, should not go with Shiv Sena if denied CM’s post: Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale asks Congress to rethink on extending support to Shiv Sena

RIP chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has suggested the Congress to rethink supporting the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Athawale, a BJP ally, said the Congress is a national party and it should not go with the Shiv Sena and NCP if it is denied the CM’s post.

“The Congress should not back the Shiv Sena and the NCP in government formation in Maharashtra if it is not going to get the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis. Congress is a national party. It should pitch for sharing the post by the Shiv Sena for two years and one-and-half years each by the NCP and Congress,” he said on Thursday.

“Only the Shiv Sena and the NCP will get the post on rotational basis in their government to be formed with the help of the Congress,” Athawale added.

Athawale’s comments came amid reports that the Shiv Sena and the NCP may share the CM’s post for two-and-a-half years in Maharashtra and Congress may get the deputy CM’s post. The Congress and the NCP on Thursday said that they have complete unanimity on all issues concerning government formation in Maharashtra and will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena to finalise the architecture of the alliance.

The Shiv Sena, which contested the last month’s Assembly polls with the BJP, walked away from its ally over the issue of sharing the CM’s post on a rotational basis for two-and-half years. The BJP had rejected the Shiv Sena’s demand for rotational chief ministership. While Sena won 56 seats, the BJP bagged 105 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly.

The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The state is under President’s rule since November 12.