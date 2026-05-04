Following the BJP’s dominant performance in the latest round of state assembly elections, Raghav Chadha, the former AAP Rajya Sabha MP and recent BJP joinnee took to X (formerly Twitter) today to laud his new “BJP family.”

“Congratulations to the entire BJP family on the impressive election results, with West Bengal marking a historic & decisive victory that stands out as truly remarkable,” Chadha wrote on X.

While the majority of political commentators and observers focused on the election results for the states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu today, Chadha went out of his way to highlight positive results for BJP in Assam and Puducherry.

“The outcomes from Assam and Puducherry further reflect people’s continued faith in development and strong governance,” Chadha said on X.

In a post that signals his full integration into the party hierarchy, Chadha credited the “triad” of BJP leadership for the landslide. He attributed Party’s success to Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nitin Nabin.

“This victory stands as a testament to the decisive leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the strategic vision of Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji, and the dedicated efforts of BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin Ji,” Chadha said on X.

Congratulations to the entire BJP family on the impressive election results, with West Bengal marking a historic & decisive victory that stands out as truly remarkable.



The outcomes from Assam and Puducherry further reflect people’s continued faith in development and strong… — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 4, 2026

Internet reacts

As expected, Chadha’s public display of affection for his new party triggered a wave of reactions across social media, ranging from support to sharp sarcasm.

The Sarcastic Turn: Many users were quick to share old clips of Chadha’s fiery speeches against the BJP from his days as an AAP spokesperson.

“The transformation is complete. From ‘Aam Aadmi’ to ‘Khas BJP Karyakarta’ in record time,” one viral post read. Others noted the strategic timing of his move.

“Say what you want about the optics, but Chadha knows which way the wind is blowing. Bengal was the litmus test, and he chose the winning side,” another user commented on X.