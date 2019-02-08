Cong to lead Oppn alliance in Jharkhand for LS polls: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources

(PTI)

The Congress will lead the opposition alliance in Jharkhand for the Lok Sabha polls and contest more seats than any other partner in the state, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources said Thursday. The JMM will lead the opposition alliance, that has the Congress, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal as its part, in the assembly polls also slated for this year, they said.

The understanding was given concrete shape as JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here.

Congress’ state unit chief Ajoy Kumar and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of the state R P N Singh were also present during the meeting.

“Met former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Executive President of JMM, Shri Hemant Soren ji at my residence today. We are together in this fight for saving democracy,” Gandhi tweeted after the meeting.