Cong to lead Oppn alliance in Jharkhand for LS polls: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources

By: | Updated: February 8, 2019 3:22 AM

Lok Sabha polls, Amit Shah, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, priyanka gandhi, rae bareilly, Amit Shah twitter, BJP chief, Congress, poll preparation, 2019 general election, PM candidate, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi lucknow visit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress general secretaries, India news(PTI)

The Congress will lead the opposition alliance in Jharkhand for the Lok Sabha polls and contest more seats than any other partner in the state, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources said Thursday. The JMM will lead the opposition alliance, that has the Congress, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal as its part, in the assembly polls also slated for this year, they said.

The understanding was given concrete shape as JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Amit Shah takes stock of BJP’s poll preparation

Congress’ state unit chief Ajoy Kumar and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of the state R P N Singh were also present during the meeting.

“Met former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Executive President of JMM, Shri Hemant Soren ji at my residence today. We are together in this fight for saving democracy,” Gandhi tweeted after the meeting.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Cong to lead Oppn alliance in Jharkhand for LS polls: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition