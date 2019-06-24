Cong-JD(S) leaders engage in “daily street fight”, people need relief: Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa hit out at Kumaraswamy for allegedly running the administration from a five-star hotel.

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Monday dismissed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s ‘Grama Vastavya’ (overnight stay in villages) programme as a “drama” and said people need relief from the “daily street fight” between Congress and JD(S) leaders. The chief minister is wasting crores of rupees in the name of ‘Grama Vastavya’, he alleged and claimed that the government spent Rs 1 crore on Kumaraswamy’s stay at Chandaraki village in Yadgir district last week as part of the programme.

‘Grama Vastavya’ is aimed at taking administration to the people. Internal squabble in the ruling Congress-JD(S)coalition has created an atmosphere that the government may collapse any time, Yeddyurappa claimed, asking Kumaraswamy as to when people would get relief from his administration that has lost direction.

“During his stay at Chandaraki village in Yadgir district last week- just imagine- he (CM) claims to be a simple man and boasted that state’s exchequer will be burdened if he travels by a helicopter, Rs 1.22 crore was spent for luxury, food and other things- you (CM) should be ashamed,” the BJP leader said “Preparations are on for the chief minister’s Grama Vastavya at Karegudda in Raichur on June 26, here also he will be spending a minimum of Rs 1 crore,” Yeddyurappa told reporters, as he hit out at Kumaraswamy for boasting about his simplicity, while “running the administration from a five star hotel.” Kumaraswamy did the first ‘Grama Vastavya’ at Chandaraki village on Friday, while his stay at Herurvillage in Kalaburagi rural taluk on Saturday was postponed due to heavy rain.

The state BJP Monday released a book “Grama Vastavya – Zero Performance” that lists out the current status of about 42 villages that Kumaraswamy had visited during his first stint as chief minister in 2006-07. The leader of the opposition also alleged that ‘Grama Vastavya’ showed that the chief minister is unable to implement the decisions that are taken in the state capital at the local level. He has lost control over bureaucracy and does not have faith in his district in-charge ministers, Yeddyurappa said.

“At the time when science and technology in the country has progressed, why are you playing the ‘Grama-Drama’ of solving the issues through Grama Vastavya? Isn’t this a publicity gimmick? Will you come out with a white paper about your achievements in previous Grama Vastavya,” he asked.

Yeddyurappa hit out at Kumaraswamy for allegedly running the administration from a five-star hotel. “Mr chief minister, when will people get relief from your administration that has lost direction and from daily street fight of your coalition parties?” he asked. “Watching and reading about street fighting between Congress-JD(S) leaders, people are cursing. There is loot taking place every day at government departments, still CM is making speeches about developing the state- when is the relief from such illusion?” he said. To a question, Yeddyurappa said, “Very soon there will be relief (from this government), we will have to wait a bit. Elected representatives have to get that relief. Elected representatives have to respond to concerns of the people, they have to give, who else can give?” Yeddyurappa after releasing the book, posed questions to the chief minister on a host of issues including farmer suicides, IMA Jewels fraud, government’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari, among others.

“Do you have any answer for 1,500 farmer suicides, when you are running a luxury administration from 5-star hotel? You had promised to waive farmers loan worth Rs 48,000 crore within 24 hours after coming to power, but despite 13 months no loan waiver, also new loans are not available… do people have to believe in you?” he asked. Yeddyurappa said while there was a situation of drought in the state and scarcity of water and fodder for animals, the chief minister was indulging in the “drama” of Grama Vastavya.

Claiming that the chief minister ate biriyani with Mohammed Mansoor Khan who was behind the alleged IMA Jewels scam in which thousands of people belonging to the minority community were duped, he questioned Kumaraswamy’s silence over the demand by those affected and the opposition for a CBI inquiry. Yeddyurappa also asked Kumaraswamy as to how much “kick-back” he has received, as he pointed at the state cabinet’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land in Ballari to JSW Steel at the “low price” of Rs 1.22 lakh per acre.