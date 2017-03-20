Confident Venkiah Naidu says Yogi Adityanath will be one of best chief ministers

He will work for all sections of society proving his critics wrong, says Naidu. (ANI)

A day after Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Venkiah Naidu today tried to quell all fears and said that he will work for all sections of society proving his critics wrong. The minister also expressed hope that Yogi Adityanath will be one of the most succesful chief ministers in the country.

Meanwhile, on Monday, soon after taking charge, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held meeting with a host of dignitaries, including Director General of Police Javeed Ahmed, Home Secretary Debasish Panda and Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar. The high-profile meeting took place this morning at VVIP guest house in Lucknow, a day after Adityanath was sworn-in as the CM of the politically crucial state of the country. Principal Secretary Navneet Sehgal also met the CM.

The BJP’s hardline Hindutva mascot Yogi Adityanath yesterday had taken over as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh with the promise of working for all sections of the society without any discrimination. 44-year-old Adityanath, who was sworn-in as the 21st Chief Minister of the country’s largest state, vowed to pursue the agenda of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’ (cooperation to all, development for all.

He heads a 47-member Council of Ministers, including two deputy CMs, which was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ram Naik at a grand 90-minute ceremony.

A surprise inclusion was cricketer-turned-politician Mohsin Raza, who was sworn in as a Minister of State becoming the lone Muslim face in the state government. BJP had not fielded any Muslim candidate in the Assembly polls.

You may also like to watch this video

Adityanath, the five-time MP, is the BJP’s fourth Chief Minister of UP and his assuming power ends the party’s 15-year hiatus in the Hindi heartland state. Hours after taking oath, he had a brief interaction with the media during which he promised to work for all sections of the society without any discrimination.

“We will follow ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ agenda and will serve the state…Our government will work for all sections of the society without any discrimination. We will ensure balanced development of UP,” Adityanath said in comments that assume significance as he is considered to be a hardline Hindutva mascot.