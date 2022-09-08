scorecardresearch
Confident of achieving bigger goals in Amrit Kaal: PM Modi on India becoming world’s 5th largest economy

“We need to maintain this enthusiasm,” Modi said while virtually addressing beneficiaries of various government schemes and those present at a medical camp organised in Olpad area of Gujarat’s Surat city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and this is not an ordinary achievement. “We need to maintain this enthusiasm,” Modi said while virtually addressing beneficiaries of various government schemes and those present at a medical camp organised in Olpad area of Gujarat’s Surat city.

“Recently, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. This achievement gave us confidence to work even harder and achieve bigger goals in this Amrit Kaal. This progress is not ordinary. Every Indian is feeling proud of it. We need to maintain this enthusiasm,” the prime minister said.

Referring to the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Modi said, “As many as three crore houses were built by the government across the country for the poor during the last eight years. Of these, nearly 10 lakh houses were constructed in Gujarat alone.”

