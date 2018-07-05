Condition of Ganga is critical, says ‘waterman’ Rajendra Singh

The Magsaysay awardee, who was speaking to reporters here yesterday, said the Centre’s claims about cleaning the river by March 2019 were impossible as nothing had been done so far in that direction. (Reuters)

The condition of river Ganga is critical and no new rejuvenation work has started along the stretch from Haridwar to Ganga Sagar under the four year rule of the present dispensation, noted water conservationist Rajendra Singh has claimed. “The condition of mother Ganga is critical. The Modi government has been in office for over four years and after covering the entire stretch of the river, right from Haridwar to Ganga Sagar, I can say that no new rejuvenation work has started during the period,” Singh said. Apparently, targeting the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said “those who call themselves sons of mother Ganga have forgotten her”.

The Magsaysay awardee, who was speaking to reporters here yesterday, said the Centre’s claims about cleaning the river by March 2019 were impossible as nothing had been done so far in that direction. Spending crores over ‘Namami Gange’ is of no use as there is no planning, Singh, often referred to a ‘water-man’ due to his efforts to save rivers, said.

He, however, promised to extend all help to the Uttarakhand government in its endeavour to revive the Rispana and Bindal rivers. Focus should be on preventing encroachments, pollution and over extraction, he said.

The activist said the unplanned manner in which construction of the all weather ‘Chardham’ roads project was being carried out in Uttarakhand was damaging the Ganga as the debris from the cutting of rocks was falling straight into the river. Construction of sidewalls before the cutting of rocks would have been appropriate, he suggested.