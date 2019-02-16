Condemnation for the Pulwama terror attack pours in from around the world

College students take part in a silent protest to condemn the Pulwama terror attack, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

On Saturday, the Secretary East, Ministry of External Affairs briefed the envoys of the ASEAN countries on the terrorist attack by Pakistan based terrorist group which killed over 40 Indian Para military forces. Last evening, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale had briefed all the envoys including the US, European Countries, Gulf Region and others, together as well as in separate groups.

Today, more than 50 countries have issued strong messages, condemning the Pulwama Attack, according to list compiled by MEA. US by far the strongest language, calls on Pakistan to end terror safe-havens, National Security Advisor of the US John Bolton expressed his support to India’s “right to self-defence against cross-border terrorism”.

A large gathering during the cremation of slain CRPF Jawan Kaushal Kumar Rawat who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack, in Agra on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

White House, USA Statement from the Press Secretary on the Terrorist Attack in India: The US has condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack by a Pakistan-based terrorist group that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary forces and wounded at least 44 others.

Resolving to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the US and India, the White House Press Secretary said that: “We express our deep condolences to the victims’ families, the Indian government, and the Indian people for the loss of life in this brutal attack. The US calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region.”

According to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, “The US condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack today on an Indian Central Reserve Police Force convoy in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The UN designated, Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed responsibility for this heinous act. We call on all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to UN Security Council resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists.”

The German Foreign Office has condemned terrorism in all its forms and has said that it stands by its strategic partner India.

President of Russia Vladmir Putin has sent his condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People take part in a silent protest march to condemn Thursday’s Pulwama terror attack, in Karad, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Communiqué issued by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France has said “I utterly condemn the despicable attack that has just been targeted against India. I extend my condolences to the families of the soldiers who died and express my wholehearted solidarity with the Indian government and people. France has always stood and will continue to stand alongside India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms. I call on each state to take effective measures to combat the terrorist networks and their funding channels and to prevent the cross-border movement of terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Muhammad, which has claimed responsibility for this attack.”

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson in response to Questions by Indian news agencies PTI and IANS said: “China notes reports on the suicide terrorist attacks and deeply shocked by the attack. We express deep condolences and sympathies to the injured and bereaved families. We firmly oppose and strongly condemn all forms of terrorism. We hope relevant regional countries will cooperate to cope with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold regional peace and stability.”

The European Union has expressed its deep sadness and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured. As a strategic partner of India, The EU reaffirms its full solidarity at such a difficult moment. The European Union stands by India in fighting terrorism and will continue to strengthen its cooperation in this regard.

Prime Minister of Australia has condemned the heinous terrorist attack on an Indian police convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nepal has also strongly condemned the terrorist attack and has extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims as well as the Government and people of India, and wishes speedy recovery of those injured. “In line with its principled position, Nepal unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and believes that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot be justified on any ground.”

From the office of Prime Minister of Bhutan came strong condemnation of terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, and the people and Government of India.

Both the President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka urged the world to take effective action to prevent such incidents in future.

A security personnel walks past an army truck carrying the mortal remains of slain CRPF jawan H Guru, who lost his life in Thursday’s Pulwama terror attack, at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport in Bengaluru (PTI)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs while strongly condemning the heinous terror attacks said that they “stand united with India to combat terrorism in any form as we have done it as a nation in the past 18 years.”

President of Maldives said it will continue to work with India and the international community to combat terrorism in our region and the world at large.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh in her message to Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences for the loss of lives of more than 37 CRPF troops who were traveling by a bus in Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir. And said that Bangladesh strongly condemns this dastardly terrorist attack.

The Government of Mauritius said that it is appalled by the car bomb and strongly condemned the vile attack and expressed commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghassemi has strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Srinagar, and said “As a country which has been a victim of terrorism and has made huge, extensive and effective efforts to uproot terrorist groups in West Asia, we have paid high costs in that end and are determined to firmly continue this path. We consider resorting to such bloody and inhumane methods by any groups and under any pretext and designation and with any intention as unacceptable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain also sent its condemnation against the terrorists attack. And affirmed Bahrain’s solidarity with India against all forms of terrorism, renewing its rejection of violence, extremism and terrorism of all forms and regardless of the motives, and calling for concerted global efforts to uproot this scourge.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia reiterated that acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation. Indonesia will continue to work with the international community to fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism as well as address its root causes.

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has written to the Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to express condolences on the terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the UAE “condemns this terrorist act “reiterating the country’s principles and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism. And called on the international community to unify efforts in confronting extremism and terrorism that pose a threat to global security and stability.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the countries deepest and reiterated its solidarity with the Government of India in confronting the scourge of terrorism and will continue to support regional and international efforts to address terrorism in all its forms.

Countries including Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey, United Kingdom, Romania, Estonia , Lebanon, Portugal, Belgium Finland, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Nations, Canada, Mexico, Seychelles, Greece, Republic of Korea, Croatia, Israel, Japan, Andorra, The Netherlands, Argentina, Peru, Armenia, have all condemned the terrorist attack and have urged the world community to intensify efforts to fight against this menace.