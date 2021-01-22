Concrete homes for all: AIADMK’s big poll promise in bid to counter ‘power hungry’ DMK

K Palaniswami said that he is ready to answer all the allegations levelled against him by Stalin.

In a bid to lure voters ahead of the state assembly election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that the ruling AIADMK government will provide concrete houses to all homeless farmers, labourers and the poor in the state if voted back to power. The CM made the statement during a roadshow at Cheyyar near Chengalpet, in Tamil Nadu.

The CM also said that officials are collecting data about damage to crops during recent rains and promised compensation as soon as the process is completed.

Earlier on Wednesday, K Palaniswami challenged DMK president M K Stalin for debate on the allegations of corruption made against his government by the DMK. The CM went on to accuse Stalin of being

power-hungry.

The CM said that he is ready to answer all the allegations levelled against him by Stalin. Palaniswami claimed that he has the support of the people and the party.

Listing out his government’s ‘achievements’, including bagging national awards in local administration, water management and education, Palaniswami exhorted the people to vote for the ‘two leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK.

He said that unlike DMK, AIADMK had always been committed to people’s welfare and said that this is the reason people continue to venerate late leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, even years after their demise.

The Chief Minister claimed that Stalin was deliberately engaged in false propaganda against his government and wondered why the DMK president did not go to villages and interact with people when his party was in power.

Reacting to DMK’s charge that people did not vote in 2016 for him to become the Chief Minister, Palaniswami said that he became the CM only after the demise of late leader J Jayalalithaa, just like M Karunanidhi assumed office after the demise of DMK founder C N Annadurai in 1969.

This is the first assembly election after the demise of two key faces of Tamil Nadu politics – J Jayalalitha and M Karunanidhi.