Concerns raised by former judges on Prashant Bhushan issue can’t be ignored: Abhishek Singhvi

After activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was held guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday said the law has to be applied to all in a fair and balanced manner. He said concerns on the issue have been raised by many, including former judges, and thus cannot be dismissed offhand and deserve careful thinking. Singhvi, a noted lawyer himself, said his views are personal and not of the party. He said the issue of contempt of court “involves precedents and the basic spirit of the Supreme Court chest being larger than any other chest in India. Shoulders be wider than any other shoulder in India”.

On demands that the matter be considered by a larger bench, Singhvi said “though there are technical issues which should be considered, there is no hurry and the speed also, I would say with greatest humility, is very worrying. The speed creates part of the problem.” The Supreme Court Thursday granted time till August 24 to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan to reconsider his “defiant statement”and refusing to apologise for contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and rejected his submission that the quantum of punishment be decided by another bench.

The top court on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary, saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.