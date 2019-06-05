Computer Baba joins MP govt, demands helicopter from Kamal Nath to circumambulate Narmada river

Self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi who is popularly known as Computer Baba was in the news for a month during the Lok Sabha elections for lending support to former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress' Bhopal nominee Digivijaya Singh. However, his all manoeuvres to ensure Singh's victory didn't yield any positive result. Days after the results of the elections were declared, the Computer Baba is back in the news once again. The Computer Baba who was appointed as the chairman of the 17-member Narmada River Trust by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in March took charge of the office on Tuesday. Within minutes of joining the office at Secretariat building in Bhopal, he demanded a helicopter from the state government to conduct a first-hand assessment of the ground reality of the Narmada river. On Tuesday, when he reached the secretariat building, he was accompanied by Digvijaya, Law Minister PC Sharma and a few religious leaders. He joined the duty amid religious rituals and asked Digvijaya to ensure that his demand is met within a week so that he can begin his inspection and the ground work. The controversial religious guru said that he will need a modern 'astra-shastra' (weaponry) if the river is to be saved. He said that if a helicopter is provided to him, he will undertake a circumambulation of the Narmada river which is considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. He added the helicopter will also enable him to conduct an aerial survey to know the real status of the river and previous government's claim of trees planted along the banks of the river. He also alleged that the previous BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan was knee-deep in corruption in the planting of saplings along the Narmada. He also ordered a probe into the erstwhile government's drive to plant more than six crore saplings along the banks of Narmada. Besides, he announced a helpline to receive complaints of illegal mining in the river. He said a Narmada Sena will be formed to save the river. According to him, the Narmada Sena will have youngsters from villages as members and they will conduct regular surveys and spread awareness among people about the importance of river. The Kamal Nath government had in March appointed Computer Baba as the chairman of Narmada, Kshipra and Mandakini River Trust. A year ago, he was accorded MoS status by the BJP government. He was also appointed on a panel to clean and rejuvenate the river. However, ahead of the Assembly elections in December last year, he resigned from the chair and sided with the Congress. In the just-concluded general elections, Computer Baba was seen campaigning for Digvijaya Singh who was pitted against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal seats. Singh lost to Thakur by a huge margin of over 3.50 lakh votes.