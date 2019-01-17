‘Compulsive Contrarians’: In New York for treatment, Arun Jaitley coins new term to target Opposition

Attacking the opposition over Rafale deal, Jaitley wrote that the Congress had compromised national security by delaying the deal for over a decade and Prime Minister Modi should be credited with saving thousands of crores of the country. (File photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has hit out at the Opposition and said some sections of the political landscape are yet to digest their loss in polls. In clear reference to the Opposition’s attack on the Modi government on issues like Rafale, RBI and the Supreme Court, Jaitley accused the parties of spreading lies and manufacturing facts despite issues being settled at the highest court. Referring to them as ‘Compulsive Contrarians’, the Finance Minister questioned the Opposition’s intent and defended the government for its decisions.

Lashing out at the Congress party in a blog post without naming the party, Jaitley highlighted major controversies and the subsequent attacks on the government by the ‘Compulsive Contrarians.’

“The Compulsive Contrarians had no qualms about manufacturing falsehood. They could concoct arguments even if they went against the general interest of the country. They could masquerade corruption as crusade. They could adopt double standards whenever it suited them.”

Jaitley addressed the Justice Loya case, Rafale deal, CBI issue, Supreme Court judges, and the Reserve Bank of India debate, to drive home his point. Starting with the case of Justice Loya’s death, the veteran BJP leader said that the judge died a natural death due to a cardiac stroke but the cause of the death was sought to be altered into a conspiracy for murder.

Jaitley also said that even as the three-judge bench dismissed every claim, the campaign went for months altogether. The Compulsive Contrarians, he said, included a retired Judge of the Supreme Court and a former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who “had no hesitation in allowing themselves to support falsehood without factual verification”.

Jaitley also underlined the controversy when Justice Chandrachud was criticised for rejecting the claims on Loya’s death. “The judgment was delivered on behalf of the Bench by Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud. He was criticized on the social media. What if the same had been delivered by Chief Justice Dipak Misra? Another vicious campaign of calumny would have been launched against him by the Compulsive Contrarians.”

Attacking the opposition over Rafale deal, Jaitley wrote that the Congress had compromised national security by delaying the deal for over a decade and Prime Minister Modi should be credited with saving thousands of crores of the country. He said that the Compulsive Contrarians were proved to be liars when the Supreme Court conclusively rejected the challenge. Jailey alleged that fake and concocted figures were put by the opposition.

The FM, who is currently in new York for tratment, also touched upon the CBI controversy and defended the government’s action of removing the CBI chief. Jaitley said that it is the duty of the government to ensure the cleaning-up of each of the investigative agencies. He attacked the Congress party and its leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who was a petitioner before the Supreme Court claiming the removal was wrong.

“The leader of the largest single party in the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was a petitioner before the Supreme Court claiming that the CBI Chief was an honest man and had been wrongly removed for mala-fide reasons and through a faulty process. Having been a campaigner for the ousted chief, he obviously could not have sat in judgment over his innocence or guilt in the Committee,” Jaitley wrote.

Criticising last year’s press conference by four seniormost Supreme Court judges, Jaitley wrote that it has inflicted immense damage to India’s judicial institutions. Jaitley said that the Contrarians attacked the CJI and its functioning and said there is a threat to the independence of judiciary from the public pressures that these Contrarians exert on judges.

On the issue of India’s central bank and the attack on his government over the conduct, the Finance Minister said that the Contrarians deflected the credit and liquidity issue to the issue of autonomy. Underlining the significance of the RBI, Jaitley said that the central bank has served this country extremely well and it has extremely important functions to perform. He added that the government in recent months have strongly felt that certain sectors of the economy needed credit and liquidity support and the government was only addressing the autonomous RBI and asking it to resolve the issues which lay in its domain.

Concluding his blog- a little more than 1500 words- Jaitley said that free speech and the right to dissent are critical components of a democracy but falsehood, subversion and institutional destruction are not. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Jaitley raised questions for the opposition. “Nations are built by those with positive mindsets and a national vigor, not by the Compulsive Contrarians. Didn’t left-liberals find fault with the various actions that Gandhiji took during the freedom movement? Weakening a Sovereign Elected Government and strengthening the unelectable is only a subversion of democracy,” said Jaitley.